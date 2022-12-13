Watch: Elon Musk Aggressively Booed By Crowd During Dave Chappelle's Show

Elon Musk said, "tough road ahead sounds like."

Twitter's new boss, Elon Musk on Sunday attended a comedy show by Dave Chappelle. Wearing a T-shirt that said, 'I love Twitter', the richest person on Earth made a surprise appearance at the Chase Center arena in San Francisco. At the end of the show, Mr Chappelle was talking about the need to get along and communicate with people with different viewpoints and perspectives. He invited Musk onstage and said, "Ladies and gentlemen, make some noise for the richest man in the world." The crowd erupted into a mixture of cheers and boos, before the boos clearly won out, according to footage posted on Twitter.

Chappelle joked to Musk: “Sounds like some of those people you fired.”

As the boos continued to ring out, the comic pointed out that “All you people booing, and I'm just pointing out the obvious — are in terrible seats.”

Elon Musk said, “tough road ahead sounds like.”

Further in the video, he asked Dave, “what should I say?” and he replied, “Don't say nothing. It will only spoil the moment. Do you hear that sound Elon? That's the sound of pending civil unrest.”

Watch the video here:

“You weren't expecting this, were you?” Elon Musk booed relentlessly for several minutes when introduced at Dave Chappelle's show in San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/fJtAZPzqJx — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) December 12, 2022

Twitter is going through massive changes since Musk took over the social media platform, with the first few weeks of tenure seeing widespread layoffs and the restoration of several blocked accounts, including those of former president Donald Trump and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, reported PTI.

The other performers from the night, including Rock, Donnell Rawlings from “Chappelle's Show” and the hip hop group Black Star, came up on stage to say goodnight, while Musk also remained on stage. Chappelle asked Musk to repeat Rawlings' catchphrase from their classic show – “I'm rich b—-” Rawlings went first, and then Musk complied.

That's when Chappelle asked the crowd not to boo Musk as he needs him to open up the first comedy club on Mars.

He also asked Musk if he could help Black Star's Talib Kweli, who Chappelle said had been banned from Twitter.

Musk, who bought Twitter for $44 billion in October, responded by saying: “Twitter customer service here.”

He stayed onstage and shook hands with many of the performers.

Attendees had been required to lock up their phones during the show, but a few videos of the encounter made their way online.

Several social media users called out Dave for humiliating his own audience. A person wrote, "Dave really called his own audience a peanut gallery with no sense of irony.” Another reacted, “What happened to Chappelle? #bye.” Another comment read, “So Dave goes on to make it seem like everyone is just jealous because they can't afford better seats. Way to make a classist statement from a comedian who once didn't have a dollar to his name.”

The third user wrote, "Yeah they are booing at the back because they are not rich like you, which means they usually care about the world and how these billionaires can ruin it (even more).” A comment also read, “Dave might as well should've said “he's one of the richest people on earth…what have you done?” like the musk chads do to defend him. Instead talks s**t on fans in s**ty seats there to see him.”