Watch: Dog Performing Rare Tricks While Playing In The Snow Will Make You Smile

The audience were astounded by the dog's remarkable tricks.

Dogs are adorably cute animals that fiercely guard the people they love and their owners. Dogs are also aware of how to enjoy their favourite weather and atmosphere. One such video, which was originally shared on December 6 but has resurfaced again, displays a dog's pure love towards his owner and the dog's brilliant skills. The video shows the dog jumping here and there, balancing itself on the hands of the owner, in the winter weather with snowfall.

The video was posted on Instagram by margaret__german with a caption that reads, "Rarely used tricks." The adorable video is making the day of many social media users and being loved by them.

Watch the video here:

The video has received more than 1,00,000 views and over 9,000 likes on Instagram. Several users who loved the cute video leaving interesting remarks in the comment section.

"That's amazing; how did you teach your dog that balance on hands trick?," asked another user.

"Can you please make a video of how you set up these tricks? "I'd love to build this with my border dog," commented a third user.