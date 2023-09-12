Watch: Cow Falls Into A Tiny Sinkhole In UK, This Is What Happens Next

The video has racked up 2.6 million views along with 2,600 comments.

A cow was dramatically rescued after it fell into a sinkhole at a holiday park in Durham. Video footage captured the moment the animal was pulled feet first from a hole.

The 94-second video shows three men standing on the edge of the hole looking into it before a tractor starts to winch the animal. The cow was brought to safety with blue-coloured strapping attached to its hind legs.

Once the animal was fully out of the hole and lowered to the ground, the men held it down and removed the straps. The cow was not injured and is now back in the field with its pals.

The video was posted by Witton Castle Country Park on their Facebook page. Staff from the park came to the cow's aide, along with local farmers, who hoisted the animal to safety.

"The Bullock fell into some sort of sinkhole which nobody knew about but is now absolutely fine in the field with his pals," the holiday park wrote on Facebook.

See the video here:

A user wrote, "WOW great job I'm surprised that didn't hurt the cow."

"Amazing. Great job boys! Team work," another user wrote on Facebook.

"Brilliant job. So pleased good outcome," the third user wrote.

"Poor guy! I'm so glad he got out okay. I bet he has a headache he was so much bigger than I was anticipating!," the fourth user wrote.

"Wow, very unlucky to fall in the only sinkhole around but very lucky to have this amazing rescue," the fifth user commented.