Watch: Baggage Handlers Seen Kicking And Throwing Luggage At Melbourne Airport, Airline Takes Action

There are several videos circulating online that show how some baggage handlers at various airports mishandle people's luggage. In a similar instance, Australian baggage handlers were filmed in a shocking video, recklessly throwing and tossing passengers' luggage.

The footage, filmed at Melbourne airport, shows two baggage handlers throwing, kicking, and slamming passengers' luggage onto a conveyor belt. Some bags were thrown so badly that they even fell off the belt. Meanwhile, one man was shown laughing while another man lifted a bag above his head, hurling it down toward the belt with force. The men are employees of Qantas subcontractor Swissport, which Qantas uses to perform “ground handling services” at Melbourne airport, according to a Guardian report.

The video was shared on Twitter by @RachaelHasIdeas. The caption of the video read, ''And this is why you don't check bags if you can help it. This is reportedly off a Qantas flight in Melbourne.''

And this is why you don't check bags if you can help it. This is reportedly off a Qantas flight in Melbourne. pic.twitter.com/Pr7qvTWqkc — Rachael (@RachaelHasIdeas) December 2, 2022

After the video went viral, Qantas and Swissport Australia immediately launched an "urgent investigation", following which the employment of the two individuals was terminated.

"An urgent investigation was undertaken into the recent behaviour of two team members at Melbourne Airport who were handling customer luggage in an unacceptable manner. As a result of that investigation, these individuals are no longer employed by Swissport," a spokesman confirmed to news.com.au.

"In addition, we have conducted a briefing of all operations teams to remind them of the high standards we expect and enforce. The unacceptable behavior of a few individuals will not be allowed to tarnish the quality work of our whole team."

Last week, a similar video showing IndiGo employees carelessly tossing boxes into a parked trailer went viral, prompting a response from the airline. At first, the video showed two baggage handlers offloading two small brown boxes from an airplane. They were captured picking up the boxes and tossing them into a parked trailer. Seconds later, they were seen repeating the same process with larger white boxes as well.

