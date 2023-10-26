Watch: Atif Aslam Pauses Concert Mid-Way As Fans Throw Money At Him

The singer paused the show mid-way and called the fan up to the stage

From drinks, cellphones, and ashes to roses, fans have been throwing objects at artists at concerts lately. Recently, Pakistani singer Atif Aslam became the latest artist subject to unruly fan behaviour that has affected fellow singer Arijit Singh, Canadian rapper Drake, Bebe Rexha, Cardi B and more. An enthusiastic fan showered money on the Pakistani artist as he performed on stage in US. However, the singer's response is winning hearts on the internet.

The video was posted on X, formerly Twitter by user Faizi. The caption of the video reads, "My friend, Donate this money, don't throw it at me, this is just disrespect to the money" How calmly he requested and gave a message to the jahil pakistanis who made this thing a culture. What a man he his, one and only undisputed pakistani star whom you should admire."

Since being posted, the video has amassed more than 1.2 lakh views on X and has attracted several comments.

A user wrote, "A true gentleman. Knows how to teach people a lesson without offending them."

"Exactly. Even throwing money, putting it in mouth and giving it during wedding, especially baraat and Sangeet dances is such an insult to money," another user wrote.

"It's a good and honest gesture still some people have something negative to say," the third user commented.

"Now thats a classy guy," the fourth user remarked.

"He's a solid guy and I agree. You should never throw money. However rich you could be," the fifth user commented.