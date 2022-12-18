Watch: Anand Mahindra Shares Incredible Video Of Barber Portraying Messi's Face In Haircut

The video garnered more than 197,000 views and nearly 9,000 likes.

Football fever has gripped the world with the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Now, keeping up with the final match fever, industrialist Anand Mahindra shared a superfan's old video on his Twitter account.

"I believe this is from 4 years ago, at the time of the last WC. But very appropriate as we all await an iconic final tomorrow! With #Messi in the Middle of it all," Mr Mahindra wrote in the caption of the post.

Watch the video below:

I believe this is from 4 years ago, at the time of the last WC. But very appropriate as we all await an iconic final tomorrow! With #Messi in the Middle of it all. pic.twitter.com/ysOoaDTjDg — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 17, 2022

Mr Mahindra shared the video on Saturday night and since then the post has garnered more than 197,000 views and nearly 9,000 likes. The short clip showed a young boy getting Lionel Messi's face etched on the hair on the back of his head. In the caption of his post, Mr Mahindra also expressed his excitement about Messi's final match where Argentina will take on France.

Meanwhile, speaking of the final FIFA World Cup, Lionel Messia is seeking to crown his record-breaking career by winning football's biggest prize for the first time in his farewell to the tournament. The match is set to take place at Doha's Lusail Stadium on Sunday.

Messi is hoping to lead Argentina to a first title since the Diego Maradona-inspired victory in Mexico City in 1986. Kylian Mbappe and the France team, on the other hand, are aiming to win back-to-back World Cups for the first time since Pele's Brazil in 1958 and 1962.

Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup final match will be played on Sunday, December 18. It will start at 8:30pm IST and will be broadcast on Viacom 18 Network. The match will also be streamed on the Jio cinema.