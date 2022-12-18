Watch: Kerala Fans Install Lionel Messi Cutout 100 Feet Deep In Arabian Sea

The Argentina vs France final is a special one for all Lionel Messi fans

Football is not just a game, but an emotion, and we all know that. Things get all the more exciting during the FIFA World Cup. And, now, all eyes are on the FIFA World Cup 2022 final between Argentina and France, the defending champions. The game will kick off at 8:30 pm tonight.

Fans are super excited to see the much awaited clash. In the middle of this, a Lionel Messi fan, from Lakshadweep, has installed a cut of the footballer in the Arabian Sea. Mohammed Swadikh, who is native of Kavaratti islands, has also shared a video on Instagram.

The video shows Mr Swadikh along with a group of friends, all wearing Argentina jerseys, standing next to Lionel Messi's cut on a boat. Moments later, we see a person, in scuba diving gear, swimming all the way to the spot with the cut-out amidst coral reefs. Fans also pose with the cut-out underwater.

According to Khaleej Times, Lionel Messi's cut-out was installed 100 feet under the water.

The report added that Mr Swadikh had announced that he will install a cut-out if Argentina make it to the final. The announcement was made ahead of the Argentina vs Croatia game.

Speaking to the New Indian Express, Mr Swadikh said, “After Argentina trounced Croatia in the semi-final, I organised a biriyani feast for my friends at mid-sea. It was at that time I announced the decision to install a cut-out in the sea.”

The Argentina vs France final is a special match for all Lionel Messi fans as this is going to be his last game for the country. The 35-year-old, after his side made it to the final, reportedly confirmed that the final match on December 18 will be his last game. “I feel very happy to be able to achieve this, to finish my World Cup journey by playing my last game in a final," Messi reportedly told Argentine media outlet Diario Deportivo Ole.

