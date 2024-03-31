Watch: Airport Staffer Uses Sponge Board To Prevent Luggage Damage On Conveyor Belt In Varanasi

Passengers at Varanasi Airport witnessed something unusual at the baggage claim

Flying offers undeniable convenience and saves travellers precious time. You ditch the heavy luggage hassle! However, downsides exist. Lost, damaged, or broken suitcases plague frequent flyers. Watching luggage tumble onto conveyor belts raises concerns. To address this, Varanasi Airport has a unique solution that's gaining internet buzz with mixed reactions.

Passengers at Varanasi Airport witnessed something unusual at the baggage claim. A viral X (formerly Twitter) video shows an airport official stationed precisely where luggage transitions to the moving belt. The man can be seen with a thick sponge sheet to cushion the fall, ensuring a gentler landing for your belongings!

Along with the video, the user wrote, "Great to see the luggage being taken care of at the belt."

See the video here:

Great to see the luggage being taken care of at the belt. #Varanasipic.twitter.com/HsY7tqDgRy — Dr. Rahul Baxi (@baxirahul) March 28, 2024

Since being posted, the video has gathered more than 164,000 views on X with various comments.

A user wrote, "This is a pointless job and only for show lol. Baggage handlers on the other side have already done all the damage they can to these bags."

Another user wrote, "What a waste of personnel...the worst treatment baggage gets is on loading and unloading from the plane ... what happens so bad at the belt."

"It's funny that people keep falling for this PR stunt from airports. From when you check in your luggage to when it shows up on the baggage claim, it has to pass through multiple conveyor belts and gets tossed around a lot while being loaded and unloaded from aircraft. Keeping a foam pad at the very end of the process when your luggage has taken 95% of all the possible hits during the journey is nothing short of making a fool out of you," the third user commented.

"Why don't they have foam or cushion wrapped over belt. It's a useless and exhausting process," the fourth user commented.

The fifth user commented, "Why can't one assemble the cousin there on the spot, such that there is no human error or dependency? The person can be assigned with other humanoid responsibilities such as assisting, helping serving customers .. etc"