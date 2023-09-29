Watch: 2 Pakistan Leaders Brawl During Live TV Debate

A few seconds into the video, the two were on the floor behind the news desk.

On a private news channel in Pakistan recently, a debate between two panellists from opposing parties turned into an ugly brawl. Sher Afzal Marwat, a lawyer who back Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Afnanullah Khan locked horns, literally, following their disagreements during the programme. In the video, Sher Afzal Marwat — in a maroon shirt — was the first to get up from his chair and slap Afnanullah Khan.

Mr Khan, too, sprung into action and pushed his opponent as the anchor attempted to calm them down. A few seconds into the video, the two were on the floor behind the news desk while the anchor and crew members tried to separate the two.

A user on X, formerly Twitter, shared the video in which the two leaders went no-holds-barred at each other. "If you abuse the Murshid, the disciple will answer. And the answer is made! Someone is going to understand them in their language! To catch or to leave," read the text accompanying the video.

مرشد کو گالی دو گے تو مرید تو جواب دے گا ہی۔۔ اور جواب بنتا بھی ہے! کوئی تو ان کو انکی زبان میں سمجانے والا ہو!

پکڑنا ہے یا چھوڑنا ہے ???????? pic.twitter.com/i52eSgjrGL — SB_Blog (@Bukhari2204) September 28, 2023

Apart from exchanging blows, the two also used expletives for each other. Underneath the video were some hilarious reactions.

"I have concluded that the show should be repeated. This is how everyone says our Baba lives," wrote a user.

میں تو اس نتیجے پر پہنچا ہوں کے شو دوبارہ ہونا چاہیے۔ ایسے تو ہر کوئ کہے کا ہمارا بابا جیتا ہے — papoyar (@Papoyar40) September 28, 2023

"Don't mess with Afzal," wrote another user.

Don't mess with Afzal — wahida (@wahida65403293) September 28, 2023

"Champion @sherafzalmarwat," said another PML-N supporter.

Following the debate, senator Afnan wrote on X saying that he believed in non-violence but he was also “Nawaz Sharif's soldier”.

مروت نے کل ٹاک شو میں مجھ پر حملہ کیا، میں عدم تشدد پر یقین رکھتا ہوں مگر میں نواز شریف کا سپاہی ہوں۔ جو پھینٹا مروت کو لگایا ہے یہ تمام پی ٹی آئی اور بالخصوص عمران خان کے لیے ایک اہم سبق ہے، کہیں شکل دیکھانے کے قابل نہیں رہیں گے، بڑی بڑی کالی عینکیں لگانی پڑیں گی۔???? pic.twitter.com/si4jvyboeJ — Senator Dr. Afnan Ullah Khan (@afnanullahkh) September 28, 2023

“The trick that has been put on Marwat is an important lesson for all PTI and especially for Imran Khan, they will not be able to see the shape, they will have to wear big black glasses,” he wrote.