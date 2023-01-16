'Was Promoted Just Last Month': Another Goldman Sachs Staff Laid Off In Bengaluru

Mr Panda claims that he was promoted in December.

Goldman Sachs has embarked on one of its biggest rounds of job cuts ever as the investment giant plan to eliminate about 3,200 positions across the globe. Impacted by the job cut and reeling with shock, Manas Ranjan Panda, vice president of equities risk trading at Goldman Sachs in Bengaluru was sacked last week.

Mr Panda claims that he was promoted in December. He took to LinkedIn to share the news while seeking job opportunities. He wrote, "It has taken me some time to absorb the news as I was promoted just last month and made good profits for the firm in the last two years."

In his post, he mentioned that his best works in terms of commercial thematic and single stock research ideas happened in the last three years in the company. "Additionally, I got an opportunity to build low churn fundamental systematic long/short models which generated positive returns each year," he added.

Further in the post, he wrote, "I am now looking forward to my next opportunity and open to work/business. Investment banking and corporate strategy roles are the most applicable but I'd like to discuss other interesting opportunities as well."

According to a report by New York Post, the company fired 3,000 employees in a day by calling them to the office on the pretext of meeting with the CEO David Solomon. They were greeted by the head of the team and were told that they were fired.

A Goldman Sachs employee told the publication, "He got here early for the meeting and was told the news. The meeting was put on his calendar under false pretences. Managers were sorry to do this but their hand was forced and they wished him the best of luck."



