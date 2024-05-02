Warning Against New Brokewell Android Malware That Spreads Through Fake Chrome Update, Targets Banking Apps

Brokewell malware can bypass the accessibility protection available in Android.

In today's digital landscape, our smartphones are more than just devices; they're extensions of our lives. But with great connectivity comes great vulnerability. Malware poses a significant threat to Android phones, compromising personal data, draining battery life and even rendering your device unusable. Security experts have issued a warning about a new malware called 'Brokewell' that is targeting Android users. According to Forbes, it comes as a fake Chrome update and is tricking users into putting their devices at risk.

Security researchers said that users should not fall prey to such updates and avoid clicking on links asking them to update Google Chrome, the default browser on Android phones.

A note in Threat Fabric said that Brokewell comes "with an extensive set of Device Takeover capabilities... This approach seems innocent (with a carefully crafted page promoting an update for a newer version of the software) and natural (as it occurs during normal browser use) to unsuspecting victims."

It belongs to "a previously unseen malware family with a wide range of capabilities" and can access banking apps and even conduct full or part device takeovers. Forbes said the malware is still under development, and new commands are being added "daily".

Brokewell creates an overlay screen in front of real apps to capture login details. The malware can also steal session cookies - an increasingly common technique to bypass multi-factor authentication by presenting as a trusted user on a different device.

It also has the capability to bypass the accessibility protection available in Android.

From deceptive apps to phishing scams, malware comes in many forms, often masquerading as legitimate software or enticing offers. So, it is important to stay vigilant by only downloading apps from trusted sources like the Google Play Store, and be wary of suspicious links and emails.

Security experts also advice users to keep their devices up to date with the latest security patches and consider installing reputable antivirus software for an added layer of protection.