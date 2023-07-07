Vladimir Putin's Personal Armoured Train Is Equipped With Gym, Salon And Movie Theatre. See Pics

These Pictures show the inside of Putins luxury armoured train.

Inside pictures of Russian President Vladimir Putin's luxurious armoured train have been made public in a news report from a website that does in-depth reporting on those linked to the Kremlin.

According to the investigative website Dossier Center, the train has a personal beauty salon, a medical suite, and even a gym with cutting-edge equipment, including a step platform and a hyperextension machine.

The train has a 3.75 million-pound hammam, which has a "fancy shower," complete with an "aroma foam" setting. The train is also equipped with anti-aging equipment, a lung ventilator, a defibrillator, and a patient monitor that measures factors like pulse and temperature.

The news report stated there are 22 carriages for the president in the train, which are divided into several restaurants, garages, salons, and sports and recreation places for Mr Putin.

As per a report by The Independent, Amidst Russia's war in Ukraine, Mr Putin appears to be using the train more. The Dossier Center previously quoted an unnamed source close to the presidential administration who said Mr Putin has used the train increasingly since 2021 as it cannot be tracked in the same way as planes.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin emerged from last month's Wagner mutiny looking weakened, despite defusing the immediate threat, according to analysts.

The short-lived and ultimately aborted revolt by Yevgeny Prigozhin's mercenary force marked the most dramatic challenge ever to Putin's rule.

The Belarus-brokered deal to halt Wagner's march toward Moscow saw off a major clash, yet now that agreement seems to be in question.

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said Thursday that Prigozhin was in Russia and thus not in the Belarusian exile called for in the deal.