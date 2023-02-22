Vivek Ramaswamy: 5 Points On Indian-American In Race For 2024 US Elections

Indian-American businessman Vivek Ramaswamy has announced that he will contest the 2024 presidential election in the United States. He is the second Indian-American to enter the Republican presidential primary.

Vivek Ramaswamy has launched a website for his 2024 campaign.

Here are 5 points on Vivek Ramaswamy:

  1. Mr Ramaswamy was born on August 9, 1985. His parents migrated to the United States from Kerala and worked at a General Electric plant in Ohio.

  2. According to his LinkedIn profile, Mr Ramaswamy co-founded Strive Asset Management last year and currently serves as the Executive Chairman. Before Strive, he founded the biopharmaceutical company Roivant Sciences.

  3. In 2015 and 2016, Vivek Ramaswamy led the largest biotech IPOs, eventually culminating in successful clinical trials in multiple disease areas that led to FDA-approved products.

  4. He completed his Doctor of Law from Yale University and graduated from Harvard University in 2007.

  5. As per Forbes, Mr Ramaswamy had a net worth of $600 million in 2016, when he was among America's richest entrepreneurs under the age of 40.



