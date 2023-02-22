Vivek Ramaswamy: 5 Points On Indian-American In Race For 2024 US Elections

Mr Ramaswamy was born on August 9, 1985. His parents migrated to the United States from Kerala and worked at a General Electric plant in Ohio.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Mr Ramaswamy co-founded Strive Asset Management last year and currently serves as the Executive Chairman. Before Strive, he founded the biopharmaceutical company Roivant Sciences.

In 2015 and 2016, Vivek Ramaswamy led the largest biotech IPOs, eventually culminating in successful clinical trials in multiple disease areas that led to FDA-approved products.

He completed his Doctor of Law from Yale University and graduated from Harvard University in 2007.