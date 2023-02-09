Vistara Passenger Shares How Anil Kapoor Made Her Flight Memorable. See Post

Shikha Mittal shared a picture with her co-passenger

A small act of kindness can go a long way, and make a difference in people's lives. Recently, a woman shared how Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, who was seated next to her on a Vistara plane, made her two-hour flight memorable and helped ease her anxiety.

Shikha Mittal, founder of Be. Artsy, revealed in a LinkedIn post said that Anil Kapoor was seated next to her when turbulence caused the luggage box above them to start flapping. Seeing her get tense, Mr Kapoor held her hand and started talking to her in order to distract her.

In the post, she wrote, ''The moment flight took off, the luggage box above me opened and started flapping. The flight got turbulent right at the take-off. I have always been bad on flights. In 2022 I developed added fears due to a health condition I am going through because of vaccine/covid (cause unknown).

The moment I kept my hand on the divider in the middle of the two seats, my co-passenger held my hand and said “Hey it's ok. Tell me your name. Let's talk.”

See the post here

Over the next two hours, the duo talked about a host of topics including anxiety, financial planning, movies, coffee, property prices in Mumbai and much more.

''He asked about my profession and hence we discussed financial planning, retirement plans, money management and writing a will. We discussed movies he plans to do each year. We spoke about Madhuri and Sri Devi. We spoke about Lamhe a not-so-successful movie yet loved by so many. We discussed average and extraordinary people,'' wrote Ms Mittal, sharing 10 of the many topics they discussed.

When the flight landed, Anil Kapoor told her, ''A lot of people will tell you anxiety is bad, but today due to your anxiety we both got a chance to talk, and laugh and now maybe you also treat me to a coffee in Delhi”. I smiled, and he hugged me on our way out and said “Shikha The Mittal BYE!”.

Touched by the actor's gesture, Ms Mittal ended the post by calling him ‘'such a genuine co-passenger'', and promised to share more details in her next post.