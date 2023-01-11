Viral Video: US Man Sprays Water On Homeless Woman To Remove Her

Collier Gwin has refused to apologise for his actions.

A video going viral on social media shows a man in San Francisco mercilessly spraying water on a homeless woman as temperature plunge to 9 degrees Celsius in the region. The man, identified as Collier Gwin by ABC7, is the owner of an art gallery. He admitted to his action, but refused to apologise. Social media users condemned his actions, demanding action against "cruel" Mr Gwin for using a water hose to directly spray the water on the woman's face.

Watch the video:

The video was recorded by Edson Garcia, co-owner of a cafe nearby, according to ABC7. "I turned to the side and saw the guy pouring water to the lady," he told the news outlet.

"It was cold and raining. She was screaming saying 'ok I'll move I'll move!' It's not fair to see people doing stuff like that," Mr Garcia further said.

The cafe owner said he has sometimes told the homeless woman to not block the entry to his outlet, but never seen her to be belligerent.

But Mr Gwin claimed the woman became very belligerent, and told SF Gate he'd so it again.

"In that situation, the street was being washed and she refused to move. She started screaming profanities, and becoming very belligerent," the art gallery owner told the news outlet. "... and at that point, the cleaning on the street was directed more in front of her," he added.

Mr Gwin said the woman has been in front of his building for almost two weeks, adding that he has called the police 25 times seeking assistance and that the woman was told by cops that morning that she needed to move.

The San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) said the cops approached the hosing incident as a possible assault, but both Mr Gwin and the woman decline further police action.

But the footage has drawn outrage from social media users, who were appalled by the treatment meted out to the homeless woman.