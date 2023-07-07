Viral Video: Students Cry Inconsolably At Teacher's Retirement, Internet Is Teary-Eyed

In the video, the teacher and students are seen interacting emotionally.

A video of a few students sobbing uncontrollably after the retirement of a popular teacher at a school has gone viral online.

The teenage female students literally burst into tears while saying goodbye to their favorite teacher. The students came out of their class running, hugged the teacher, and cried profusely.

The video was shared on Twitter by a user named Arohi, who is a singer and the daughter of the retiring teacher. She captioned the post, "My mother retired as a school teacher. Just look at her highest award."

She further mentioned that she received this video after 2 days, but it still made her teary-eyed.

Watch the video here:

My first Guru, माझी आई...



I recieved this video after 2 days but still making me teary eyed..



आई तू महान आहेस❣️ pic.twitter.com/TDQmMLDTcq — Arohi | Songstress (@soArohic) July 3, 2023

In the viral video, you can see that a teacher is walking out of a classroom in a school when some students see the teacher and run, hug, and cry. This emotional video shows an intimate relationship between the teacher and the students.

Over 2,00,000 people have watched this emotional video, with many leaving lovely comments on the post.

"Student-teacher relationships still have a lot of value in Bharat, but they've been diminishing," commented a user.

"Teachers who have served in rural areas can relate to this most; their love and respect are so pure towards any teacher who's taught there," wrote another user.