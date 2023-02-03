Viral Video Shows Amusing Reaction Of Twins When They Meet Their Newborn Siblings

The post became an instant hit.

The most popular content on the internet is short videos, and kid-related videos in particular get a lot of attention because of their spontaneous and genuine responses. A recent video has become a popular addition to the long list of kids' reaction videos in which a couple introduces their older twins to their newborn twins, and the older kids' hilarious reactions will brighten your day.

The video was uploaded to Instagram by June Quan, who is the mother of these four children. She added a detailed description to her post to provide more details about the first time her babies met.

"I'll forever remember this moment we introduced Harper and Knox to Zayn and Silas. Harper and Knox are only 21 months old and don't quite understand that mommy's belly was big because there were two babies inside," she wrote.

Watch the video here:

"They knew to point to my belly when we asked, "where are the babies," but the concept of a "baby" wasn't clear. Even right after the Littles came home, they'd still point to my belly when asked about the "babies." But after a couple days, they quickly learned that the "babies" in my belly are Zayn and Silas, who are such loving, caring, and excited big siblings. We are so proud of them!," she further added.

The video, which was shared about seven days ago, immediately gained popularity. Since being posted, the video has received over 12 million views, becoming a viral hit.