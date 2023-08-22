Viral Video: Italian Millionaire Accuses Partner Of Cheating During Engagement Party

The shaky video of the speech has gone viral on the internet

An Italian millionaire banker's speech has gone viral after he accused his fiance of cheating on him during a lavish party to celebrate their engagement.

Massimo Segre, a 64-year-old banker and a board member of the Domani newspaper stood up to give a toast at the banquet held at his Turin mansion, last week. The event had 150 high-society guests to celebrate his engagement to entrepreneur Cristina Seymandi, 47.

"I want to give Cristina the freedom to love," Mr Segre said in his speech, which he had written in the form of a letter, according to a translation from The Sunday Times."Specifically, to love another person; a notable lawyer, who she clearly cares about more than me."

"Dear Cristina, I know how much you are in love with him mentally and sexually," he added, according to The Sunday Times. "And I know that before him you had a relationship with an industrialist acquaintance."

"And I know that before him, you were in a relationship with a well-known industrialist. Do not think that I am pleased to look like a cuckold in front of all of you," he continued.

He also accused Ms Seymandi of lying and turning him against his children from another marriage.

"She is so good at telling her truths, that I could not let her be the only one to explain why I am ending our relationship tonight," he said.

"Dear Cristina, go to Mykonos with your lawyer. Be happy with him, it's all paid for, just like the trip to Vietnam."

The shaky video of the speech has gone viral on the internet. The video shows Ms Seymandi in shock as her fiance delivered the speech before walking off.

According to the Independent, the couple had been engaged for three years.

Ms Seymandi told Italian newspaper Il Corriere della Sera, "When he started talking, I thought it was a joke. Then I was petrified. It was an act of abhorrent violence."

"Not to mention the comments on social networks with obscene words and phrases. If the same thing had happened but with the roles reversed, the reactions would have been very different. But I am a woman, and in this world, that makes a big difference."

An advisor for Seymandi has now said that legal action could take place, the Times reported.

"Very probably Seymandi will be taking legal action for reputational damage," Luca Poma told The Times. "She has suffered very serious attacks on social media and threats from Italian citizens. It has been traumatic."