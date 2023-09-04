Viral Post Claims To Show Bengaluru Landlord Raising Rent By Rs 10,000 Within Hours, Internet Reacts

The landlord decided to raise the rent of his property from Rs 45,000 to Rs 55,000.

Bengaluru is one city where the poor traffic and awful landlord-tenant interactions have received more attention than its business and political activity. Many users on social media have highlighted landlords demanding exorbitant rents. Now, a post is going viral on the internet that shows how a landlord increased the rent of a 2BHK flat in Indiranagar by Rs 10,000 in just a few hours. The abrupt rent increase soon became viral on the internet.

On X, formerly Twitter, Nitin Kalra posted screenshots of an 'available for rent' post made by another X user @Bharath_MG. The property boasted modern interiors and amenities, the post soon grabbed the attention of the internet. However, in an hour, the landlord decided to raise the rent of his property from Rs 45,000 to Rs 55,000.

Story of bangalore rents these days covered in two images.



10k increase in just 6 hours. pic.twitter.com/j0VF44aZI5 — Nitin Kalra (@nkalra0123) September 3, 2023

The post has received over 2 lakh views and several comments about how renting property in Bengaluru is becoming unaffordable.

Commenting on the post, a user wrote, "Actually this is the story of opportunism & lack of morals in the modern world that will unfortunately be glorified as Demand-supply / business sense and will be celebrated!"

"That flat should cost more just on the vibes alone. Imagine a coterie of influencers using it for their content. The slow-mo flat tour alone would break the internet," another user wrote.

"I think it was a steal deal before, the quote was low. Now it's normalised I believe," the third user wrote.

"Now I understand why friends & relatives prefer buying a flat in Bengaluru; the rent is higher than the EMI for the 1414 sqft 3BHK we purchased at Bhubaneswar. They prefer buying flats in B'lore with a motive to sell it off when returning home for good," the fourth user wrote.

"Bangalore will become unlivable in a few years. Govt should intervene and control the rents," the fifth user commented.



