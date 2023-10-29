Viral Pic Of Joey Waiting For Chandler In Their Iconic Arm Chair Surfaces After Matthew Perry's Death

Pic of Joey waiting for Chandler has surfaced

Matthew Perry's death has sent shockwaves around the world. Mr Perry who rose to fame for playing the beloved character of Chandler Bing in the 90's sitcom Friends was found dead on Saturday in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home.

Matthew Perry fans are finding it hard to believe that the actor is no more. Tributes are pouring in from all corners for the actor. An image has surfaced from the Friends TV show which shows Joey sitting idle on his armchair, waiting for Chandler as he moved in with Monica. The picture has struck a chord with netizens.

See the picture here:

"Easily one of the most devastating celebrity deaths," wrote one user.

Another user commented, "That's how life works guys at this age, you will see your loved ones passing away just like that and you are helpless. Try to spend as much time as possible w them, fuck the fights n past relations."

"Chandler was Joey's everything This picture hurts so bad," the third user commented.

F.R.I.E.N.D.S and Warner Brothers, in a joint post, said, "We are devastated to learn of Matthew Perry's passing. He was a true gift to us all. Our heart goes out to his family, loved ones, and all of his fans."

Matthew Perry was born in Massachusetts, United States, on August 19, 1969. He was brought up in Canada. His mother was a journalist and press secretary to the then Canadian PM Pierre Trudeau while his father was an actor and model, as per the news agency AFP.



