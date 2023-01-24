Viral Pic: Flight Attendant Comforts Woman Who Was Nervous About Flying

The photo of the flight attendant has gone viral.

A flight attendant is making waves online for helping a tearful woman who was nervous about flying. The photo of Floyd Dean-Shannon was clicked by one of the passengers on Delta's Charlotte to New York flight. It shows the flight attendant sitting in the aisle, holding the hand of the woman and calmly allaying her fears. The photo was clicked on January 14 when the flight left Charlotte's Douglas International Airport, according to WSOC-TV. The passenger who clicked the photo has been identified as Molly Simonson Lee.

"Check out this gem of a flight attendant that was on our flight from CLT to JFK. This woman was so nervous about flying, so he explained every sound and bump and even sat here holding her hand when it still got to be too much for her," Ms Lee said on Facebook.

"Floyd Dean-Shannon deserves a raise!" she added, posting a GoFundMe page in her post.

Later, speaking to the television station WXII, Ms Lee said the woman on the flight had expressed her nervousness to fellow passengers and the flight attendant took notice of that.

"He said 'I've got you' and just was very reassuring, just told her not to worry, it was going to be totally safe and she was tearing up," said Ms Lee.

The woman said Mr Dean-Shannon sat and comforted her for 10 minutes. "He just had this connection and warmth and calmness and she responded to that and the moment was just so beautiful."

The woman said this moment reminded her how good people can be.

"When you see something like that, it really is a wonderful reminder that there are a lot of good people out there," Ms Lee said.