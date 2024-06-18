Vir Das Tells Zepto To 'Stop' Sending Him Notifications, Company Responds

These days, all companies use push notifications for their mobile applications. While these pop-ups can convey reminders, updates, promotions, and more, they become annoying for the user after a point. Many get irritated by the constant buzzing. Recently, comedian Vir Das took to social media to request quick commerce company Zepto to "stop" bombarding him with notifications. The company reacted to the same and said they would stop "flirting" with him.

While sharing a screenshot of the notifications on Instagram, the Emmy award winner wrote, "I don't care if you're thirsty. Your eggplant needs to leave my mushroom button alone. I don't want my choco filled. I am not your paneer. Stop." He wrote in the caption, "Zepto. Stop," alongside a laughing emoji. The screenshot showed that Zepto sent four notifications in less than ten minutes.

One of the alert texts said, "Vir: I am thirsty," while another added, "You're like paneer." A third continued, "You are so beautiful, Vir." The last notification added, "Can we interest you in a cookie?" alongside a heart emoji.

The company took note of the same and wrote in the comments section, "No more flirting with Vir. You've been telling everyone about us."

Since being shared over seven hours ago, the post has amassed over 16,000 likes on the social media platform.

"Guys stop sending this to me pls," comedian Rohan Joshi added.

Another person added, "Bro is getting hit on by zepto"

"The best part is they're all within 10 mins," said a third user.

A person said, "Swiggy does the same thing to me."

"Marketing Rizz....!!" remarked an Instagram user.

"Dude fr Zepto notifs are stupid intrusive. I regret ever giving them my number cuz every day they send so many SMS's. The spam is ridiculous. 100% roast the s*** outta behavior like this," added another user.

Some also suggested Mr Das to turn off the notifications completely.