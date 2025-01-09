"Vintage Beauty": Viral Video Takes You Inside A 1956 DC-6 Airplane Airbnb in Alaska

Jon Kotwicki, a former pilot, has transformed a retired 1956 Douglas DC-6 cargo plane into a distinctive and comfortable Airbnb rental. Located in Big Lake, Alaska, the aircraft now features a two-bedroom layout, a full kitchen, a living room, and even a cockpit.

Originally flown in 1956, the plane is available for around Rs 41,000 per night. According to Mr Kotwicki's Airbnb profile, he carefully placed the plane next to a private 1,700-foot-long airstrip and ensured ample space for guests' vehicles, trucks, and even bush planes.

While the exact cost of converting the plane is not specified, Business Insider reports that the plane itself could range in price from $10,000 (approximately Rs 8 lakh) to $250,000 (approximately Rs 2 crore). Mr Kotwicki revealed that he spent around $100,000 (approximately Rs 85 lakh) to purchase and transport the aircraft.

The aerial shots capture the retired aircraft resting in a tranquil winter landscape, its metallic fuselage gleaming against a blanket of snow that covers both the plane and the surrounding trees. Beyond its rich history, the property stands out for its unique features-most notably, a fire pit set on the wing deck, offering guests a cosy spot to enjoy the breathtaking Alaskan scenery while staying warm in the crisp winter air.

The caption of the video read, "Alaska's hidden airplane Airbnb."

See the video here:

The internet loved the hidden airplane Airbnb. A user wrote, "Wow, that's so cool."

"This is unreal! We love it," another user wrote.

"This might just be the coolest air bnb ever," the third user commented.



