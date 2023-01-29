Shark Tank Judge Vineeta Singh Reveals Her Two 'Favourite Fans', Shares Adorable Pic

In the adorable photo, Vineeta Singh is seen with her sons Vikrant and Ranveer Mukherjee.

Vineeta Singh, a Shark Tank India judge and the CEO of Sugar Cosmetics, who is quite active on social media, recently took to Instagram to share pictures of her two favourite sharks on the set. In the adorable photo, she is seen with her sons Vikrant and Ranveer Mukherjee. One of the images shows her hugging her sons on the show's set. The other image shows her wearing a shark ring on her little finger, with his son in the background.

The photos were shared on Instagram on Saturday along with the caption that reads, "My 2 favouritest @sharktank.india fans in the world," along with a heart emoticon.

See the post here:

Since being shared, the post has gone viral, with more than 30,000 likes and over 60 comments. Instagram users loved the picture and posted heart emoticons and lovely remarks in the comment section.

One user wrote, "If mommy is a shark then the kids of course are "Baby Shark"." "You people are doing a wonderful job by motivating Indian youths to scale their capabilities," wrote a second. A third wrote, "How adorable! Their mom is a shark and they can attend the pitches."

Shark Tank India is inspired by Shark Tank US and the British programme Dragons' Den and is currently in its second season. The reality show, which made its debut a year ago, is one where startups seek investments from established businessmen.

The judges for season 2 are Vineeta Singh, Co-Founder and CEO of Sugar Cosmetics, Namita Thapar, Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Peyush Bansal, Founder and CEO of Lenskart.com, Aman Gupta, Co-Founder and CMO of boAt, and Amit Jain, CEO and Co-founder of CarDekho.com Group and InsuranceDekho.com.

Actor and presenter, Rannvijay Singh Singha, who hosted Shark Tank India Season 1, has been replaced in the second season by stand-up comedian Rahul Dua.