Video: World's Largest Box Of Chocolates Weighs More Than 2,500 Kg

An enormous portion of chocolate was covered in almonds.

An item that could be any chocolate lover's fantasy has been made by a chocolate producer to set a world record.

According to Guinness World Records, With a colossal chocolate-filled box weighing 2,547.50 kg (5,616.27 lbs), the brand Russell Stover (USA) smashed the record.

For comparison, it weighs about the same as an adult black rhinoceros, with the animals typically weighing in between 1,400 and 2,800 kg (3,086 and 6,173 lb).

The world record-keeping organisation further mentioned that the chocolate-filled box measured 9.27 m x 4.69 m x 0.47 m (30.43 ft x 15.41 ft x 1.55 ft) and was unveiled in Kansas City, Missouri, USA, on April 17.

Watch the video here:

This wonderful creation was filled with nine different mouthwatering chocolate flavours: caramel, coconut cluster, fruit and nut caramel, peanut cluster, pecan delight, raspberry creme, strawberry creme, toffee, and truffle, as well as an enormous portion of chocolate-covered almonds.

To reach the minimum weight required to beat the record, Russell Stover used a total of 205 giant chocolate pieces that were crafted at the Russell Stover plants.

Each piece of chocolate was weighed during the official attempt, and while smaller pieces weighed about 4.53 kg (10 lb), some of the biggest ones reached over 16 kg (35 lb).