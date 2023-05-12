Video: US Police Rush To Cries For Help, End Up Finding An Upset Goat

The goat was angry and screaming.

Two alert police officers of the Enid Police Department in Oklahoma rushed to a place where they heard the voice of a person in trouble shouting for help. The cops thought they were responding to a person in distress, but they ended up surprised and laughing when they discovered it was actually just a goat who was shouting.

The video of the incident that was shot through the bodycam of the officers was posted on social media by the Enid Police Department. It shows two policemen-David Sneed and Neal Storey-moving through a field in the direction of what appears to be a call for help. One of the officers replies, "I think that's a person," as the other starts to rush after the person calling.



Watch the video here:

The police department explained the complete incident in the caption of the video: "Yesterday, Officer David Sneed and Officer Neal Storey responded to a report of someone heard yelling for help. Upon arriving, the officers began walking towards the faint sound of someone yelling. As they got closer, Officer Sneed could hear a distinct yell for "help."



"Running towards the sound, the two soon discovered their damsel in distress was a very upset goat, who, as the farmer explained, had been separated from one of his friends. Thank you, gentlemen. Your swift actions (although, in the end, not necessary) are appreciated by us all. All in all, you really can't say it was that bad of a call," the text read.