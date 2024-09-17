Bodycam Video Reveals Arrest Of Man Accused Of Trying To Assassinate Trump

The footage captures the man surrender where he was surrounded by deputies.

A bodycam video, released on Monday, shows the moment police apprehended Ryan Wesley Routh, the 58-year-old man accused of attempting to assassinate former President Donald Trump in Florida. The footage, released by the Martin County Sheriff's Office, captures Routh's surrender on northbound Interstate 95, where he was surrounded by deputies.

In the video, Routh is seen walking backwards with his shirt over his head, hands on his head, before being handcuffed. This dramatic scene unfolded after Routh allegedly spent nearly 12 hours camping out near Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, armed with an SKS-style rifle, waiting for the former President.

Ryan Wesley Routh fled the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, after Secret Service agents fired at him upon spotting the muzzle of his rifle through a chain-link fence. The incident occurred about 300 yards from the former President's location on the golf course.

Routh didn't get away for long, though. A witness provided a photo of his vehicle to authorities, which led to his arrest. Martin County Sheriff Will Snyder explained that Routh was caught near the Palm City exit 714 on I-95. Mr Snyder noted that Routh was "smart" and "just driving with the flow of traffic," which might have led him to believe he had evaded capture, Fox News reported.

During the arrest, authorities surrounded Routh's vehicle and forced it to stop after coordinating resources over a two-mile stretch. Following his arrest, Routh appeared in federal court in West Palm Beach, Florida, facing charges of possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. He also faces potential additional federal charges.