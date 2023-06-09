Video Shows Woman Hitting A Lampost During Her Driving Test In Argentina

The woman suffered minor injuries

CCTV footage is going viral on social media which shows a 63-year-old woman in Argentina crashing her car during a driving test.

In the viral video, the woman can be seen making the round at a normal speed. Soon it begins mounting kerbs before accelerating and crashing into a lamp post and eventually flipping on its side.

Watch the video here:

🚨¡CUIDADO SEÑORA, FRENE!



📍 Una mujer de 63 años que había ido a realizar la prueba de manejo para sacar el registro de conducir en #Lanús perdió el control del auto, chocó y terminó volcando. #viralvideo#SeguridadVialpic.twitter.com/pfNPprqiVV — POLICIALESONLINE (@PolicialesON) June 8, 2023

According to a report by BBC , the woman suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Since being posted, the video triggered an array of comments. While some showed sympathy towards the woman, others poked fun at her.

A user wrote, "I loved the car's last breadth at the end."

Another user wrote, "Considering how most car drivers drive these days, she really didn't do that bad."

The third user commented, "The very first thing my daughter did after getting her license was to back out of the driveway and run over the neighbor's mailbox. Things went downhill from there."

"It would be rude to laugh. But," the fourth commented.

"This kind of thing happens when you feel nervous. Simply, you forget where the brake pedal is," the fifth wrote.