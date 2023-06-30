Video Shows Protesters In France Warming Up Before Clash With Police

The killing of the teenagers sparked massive protests in Paris.

France has been witnessing violent protests after a 17-year-old boy Nahel was shot dead on Tuesday, June 27, during a traffic police stop in the Paris suburb of Nanterre. As many as 24 police officers were injured and 40 cars were set alight on Tuesday during protests, as per the French authorities. Amid this, a video of protesters warming up before clashing with the police is making rounds on social media.

In the now-viral video, a group of men is seen walking and running around to prepare themselves for the protest. The short clip seems to be recorded by a person from their apartment window. "Rioters were seen earlier in the evening warming up before engaging in confrontation with the police," reads the caption of the video.

Des émeutiers ont été aperçu plus tôt dans la soirée entrain de s'échauffer avant d'engager l'affrontement avec les forces de l'ordre. #emeutespic.twitter.com/3auAT2sRhl — Histoire & Savoir 📚 (@HistoireSav) June 29, 2023

Since being shared, the video has amassed over 16,000 views.

As per a police source quoted by AFP, the coming nights are expected "to be the theatre of urban violence" with "actions targeted at the forces of order and the symbols of the state". A Paris suburb, Clamart, has already declared an overnight curfew, between 9:00 pm and 6:00 am from Thursday until next Monday.

The shooting of the teenager, who was in a Mercedes AMG with two other people at the time of the incident, was deemed "unjustifiable" by French President Emmanuel Macron. "Nothing, nothing justifies the death of a young man. I would like to express the emotion of the entire nation at the death of young Nael, and give his family of our solidarity and the affection of the nation," he said.

He added, "We need calm for justice to carry out its work. And we need calm everywhere because the situation we can't allow the situation to worsen."

Further, Mr Macron has convened his cabinet for a second crisis meeting in two days today, after the most widespread night of rioting related to the incident.

