Video: Salma Hayek Dances In A Bathrobe To Celebrate 24 Million Followers

Salma Hayek knows how to dance to celebrate.

Salma Hayek, a Mexican-American actress and producer of films, joined her friends in dancing to mark the occasion of surpassing 24 million Instagram followers, a significant accomplishment.

The Desperado actor celebrated her achievement by posting a spirited salsa performance video on Instagram.

"24 million followers, 24 million reasons to smile. Thank you all for joining me on this wild ride! I cannot contain my excitement and gratitude. " P.S. Happy Birthday, @samanthalopezs," she captioned her Instagram post.

The Spanish translation was also provided by her: "24 millones de seguidores, 24 millones de razones para sonreir. Gracias a todos por acompanarme en esta aventura! No puedo contener mi emocion y agradecimiento."

As one of the first Latinas to have a successful film career in the United States, she celebrated the milestone in the same spirit of breaking down boundaries and disregarding what others thought.

The video clip has received over 6 million views and over 7 lakh likes on Instagram.

These spontaneous, carefree dance steps to DJ Sabrosura's Musica para Salseros were well-liked by her fans and followers. Social media users left interesting remarks in the comment section.

"YASSS QUEEN Latin blood never leaves one, no matter how many years you carry outside your country," commented a user.

"You deserve it, Goddess. Thank you for always inspiring us women and the world in so many ways," wrote another user.