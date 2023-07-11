Video: Protester Disrupts Former British Politicians Wedding, Throws Confetti At Newlyweds

A protester throws orange confetti over George Osborne and his new wife.

The wedding of George Osborne, the UK's Former Chancellor of the Exchequer and newspaper editor, has been disrupted by a Just Stop Oil protester throwing orange confetti.

On Saturday, Mr. Osborne married his former assistant in St. Mary's Church in the Somerset village of Bruton. As soon as the couple left the church, a gray-haired woman wearing a floral dress showered them with orange confetti.

The pair appeared perplexed as a result of this sudden encounter, but as the journalist sought to speak with them, they departed the area immediately.

The Just Stop Oil group tweeted the video of the incident with a caption that reads, "You look good in orange, @George_Osborne. Congratulations to the newlyweds."

The group further shared a statement saying that the lady who threw confetti in Bruton yesterday was upholding a tradition that is common across many cultures. We absolutely defend the right for people to throw confetti (of whatever colour) at weddings and other celebrations.

If it was a form of protest, which is yet to be established, we applaud it and thank the person concerned. It was peaceful and not especially disruptive, but it got massive media attention for Just Stop Oil's demand.

"It has also helped people to recall that George Osborne, one of the main architects of economic austerity, is directly responsible for over 300,000 excess deaths, and that, as a newspaper editor, he was responsible for some of the most egregious climate-denying nonsense ever to darken the pages of mainstream mass media," the group further said.

According to The Guardian, about 200 people, including a number of well-known politicians and journalists, gathered in the small Somerset town of Bruton on Saturday to mark 52-year-old George Osborne's marriage to Thea Rodgers.

The pair, who have two sons, reportedly began dating in 2019 and announced their engagement in April 2021.