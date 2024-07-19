British Environmental Activist Sentenced To Five Years In Jail For Blocking Highway

The court highlighted the "intricate planning" involved in the protest action.

Five environmental activists-including Roger Hallam and Daniel Shaw-have been convicted for their roles in the November 2022 M25 motorway disruption, according to the BBC. The protest, coordinated by Just Stop Oil, was intended to block the road and resulted in major traffic jams, accidents, and delays that lasted for almost four days. The financial costs of the event were estimated to be over 1.8 million pounds (Rs 19,47,28,935).

Hallam was sentenced to five years in prison, the other three to four years each. The protestors' "intricate planning and the level of sophistication involved" on climate change activism were highlighted by the court. With regard to the new rules intended to quell disruptive protests, this is the longest punishment.

As per the news outlet, in the M25 protest case, Whittaker De Abreu and Gethin were arrested near the motorway dressed for climbing, while Lancaster rented a safe house and bought climbing gear for the activists.

Lancaster defended her actions as necessary due to the perceived failure of democratic methods, calling the climate crisis a critical issue.

Gethin stated the disruption was intended to be minimal and blamed those in power for failing to address climate change seriously. Hallam, who had previously rejected direct action for conventional campaigning, was disruptive in court, leading to three arrests and encouraging supporters to protest outside the court.

This resulted in the arrest of 11 protesters for contempt, but charges were later dropped. Hallam claimed the judiciary was corrupt and manipulated, framing his actions as necessary for climate justice.

The new law under which the activists were sentenced, introduced in 2022, criminalises direct action causing serious public harm. The judge emphasised the law's intent to treat such actions severely, with sentences up to 10 years.