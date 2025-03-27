"End Of Soup On Van Goghs": Environmental Group Says It Will Stop Climate Stunts

British environmental activist group Just Stop Oil said on Thursday it would halt its high-profile climate protest stunts after a final demonstration in London in April.

"It is the end of soup on Van Goghs, cornstarch on Stonehenge and slow marching in the streets," the group said in a statement, claiming that it had succeeded in its initial aim to stop Britain approving new oil and gas projects.

"Three years after bursting on the scene in a blaze of orange, at the end of April we will be hanging up the hi vis," the group said.

"Just Stop Oil's initial demand to end new oil and gas is now government policy, making us one of the most successful civil resistance campaigns in recent history."

It said it would hold a final rally in London's Parliament Square on April 26, and "continue to tell the truth in the courts, speak out for our political prisoners and call out the UK's oppressive anti-protest laws".

The group confirmed the move in a call with AFP and said it was working on a new project, but did not provide details.

"As corporations and billionaires corrupt political systems across the world, we need a different approach," it said in its statement.

"We are creating a new strategy, to face this reality and to carry our responsibilities at this time. Nothing short of a revolution is going to protect us from the coming storms."

