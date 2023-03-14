Video: 'Naatu Naatu' Plays At Industry Summit, Piyush Goyal Congratulates Team 'RRR' On Oscar Win

'RRR' is the first Indian film to win an Oscar for best original song.

As SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' became the first Indian film to win an Oscar for best original song for 'Naatu Naatu', wishes and congratulations have been pouring in from all quarters. Now, celebrating the big win, Union Minister Piyush Goyal also congratulated the cast of the song and played the track during the CII (Confederation of Indian Industry) Partnership Summit on Monday.

"RRR movie's 'Naatu Naatu' song clip was played during CII Partnership Summit attended by Union minister Piyush Goyal. 'Naatu Naatu' from RRR has won the #Oscar for the Best Original Song," news agency ANI wrote on Twitter while sharing a clip from the summit.

In the video, Mr Goyal said that the entire team of RRR "deserves the highest accolades". He requested to play a short clip of the song on the big screen. "I think they deserve a standing ovation," he said.

Notably, 'Naatu Naatu' is the first song from an Indian production to be nominated for - and to win - an Oscar. The song won over a group of tough rivals, including Lady Gaga's 'Hold My Hand' from Top Gun: Maverick, Rihanna's 'Raise Me Up' from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, 'This Is A Life' from Everything Everywhere All At Once and 'Applause' from Tell It Like a Woman.

At the Academy Awards in Los Angeles, the electrifying song was introduced by Deepika Padukone and performed by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. Composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose accepted the award on behalf of the team.

Notably, earlier this year, 'Naatu Naatu' also won the award for the Best Original Song at Golden Globes.