Video: Man Left With Disfigured, Swollen Face After 30-Minute Slap Fighting Match

UFC Star Conor McGregor praised the "gorgeous technique" shown at the event.

A man has been left with a swollen and disfigured face after taking part in a slap-fighting competition in Romania. A video from the RFX (Real Xtreme Fighting) Slap Fighting Tournament has gone viral on social media. According to Daily Star, it showed competitor Sorin Comsa receiving a brutal strike to the head, which had him look unrecognisable from the start of the day.

The video showed the left side of Mr Comsa's face completely disfigured and covered in blood after 30 minutes of indefensible slaps from his opponent. His face was clearly severely damaged as the duo carried on with their slapping battle for 10 rounds before injuries worsened.

Watch the video below:

According to the outlet, Slap fighting is a sport which involves two competitors standing in-front of each other and taking turns to land an open-palm strike on their counterpart.

RFX shared the clip just a few days ago and since then it has garnered hundreds of likes and comments. While UFC Star Conor McGregor praised the "gorgeous technique" shown at the event, internet users questioned the validity of the promotion where competitors are left unable to defend themselves.

"Absolutely gorgeous technique congrats the new heavyweight champion," Mr McGregor wrote.

Meanwhile, voicing their displeasure at the event, one user said, "A combat sport where you can't defend yourself is useless." Another wrote, "I was slightly intrigued at first, but this is uncomfortable to watch."

A third user commented, "This just isn't fair competition cause you can't defend yourself which is the whole point of combat sports." A fourth added, "This guy's face swelled like crazy and he's bleeding but he's still going, can't be too healthy."

As per Daily Star, despite the brutal contest, Mr Comsa won the competition and a top prize of 4,000 pounds.