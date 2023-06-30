Video: Man Chases Driver With Knife After Car Flips Over On Highway In Australia

Victoria Police arrested a 50-year-old man.

Road rage incidents have become common across the globe. In a similar incident, a video of a car flipping over another car's roof on a busy highway in Melbourne, Australia, is making rounds on the internet. It also shows the driver getting out of the car and chasing the other person with a knife.

According to news.com.au, the incident took place at 4pm (local time) on June 27 when a Holden Astra driver was seen driving recklessly in Victoria, which is about 70 kilometres east of Melbourne. The vehicle was following another car when it tried to sideswipe it while passing but instead drove up its side.

The now-viral video shows the moment the car crashed on its roof before the driver reportedly threatened the other driver with a knife after coming out of his vehicle. He then tried to flee the scene while others waited for the police to arrive. Several people in the video also tried to stop the two drivers as they began fighting. "Oh my god, bet he regrets that," a person said in the short clip. The video also showed all surrounding vehicles applying their brakes as Astra flipped on the roof.

Watch the video below:

Terrifying moment two #cars smash into each other during wild road rage clash over tailgating on Princes Highway in Tynong North, 70kms east of #Melbourne#Australia - before the dispute gets even worse seconds later pic.twitter.com/2q0HHX6FNJ — Hans Solo (@thandojo) June 29, 2023

As per the outlet, the Victoria Police arrested a 50-year-old man who was charged with "reckless conduct endangering serious injury, driving in a manner dangerous, careless driving, criminal damage, unlawful assault, assault with a weapon and possessing a controlled weapon."

According to the police department, no injuries have been reported so far.