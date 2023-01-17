Video: Huge Snake Coils Around Mountain Lion, Sniffs Life Out Of It

Eunectes kill their victim by coiling their bodies around it until it suffocates.

A video going viral shows a huge snake attacking and coiling around a mountain lion, nearly killing it within seconds. The clip has been shared on Twitter and shows the reptile gulping its prey swiftly, leaving many users in shock.

The Twitter account that posted the video didn't specify the time or place it was shot.

Watch the video here:

Eunectes attacks a mountain lion pic.twitter.com/NRqjSxichA — Turki (@511turkee) January 14, 2023

NDTV cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Twitter user @511turkee has tweeted the video. It depicts an animal almost succumbing to the reptile in a struggle for survival.

Shocked social media users posted a barrage of comments on the video.

"Curiosity killed the cat," commented a user.

"I mean, what the hell do you do but stare at something when you know there's something strange in that hole?" "First and foremost, I feel bad for that lion, but also angry," another user commented.