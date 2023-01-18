Video: How Puducherry Girl Arranged Chess Set To Make World Record

Fastest Time to Arrange a Chess Set: 29.85 Seconds by S. Odelia Jasmine

An Indian girl from Pondicherry has set a new world record for an unconventional activity. She has created a Guinness World Record for the fastest time taken by an individual to single-handedly arrange a chess set one piece at a time. S. Odelia Jasmine took just 29.85 seconds to arrange a chess set, which is now the fastest time for this activity.

"My biggest dream is to achieve a Guinness World Records title," said Ms Odelia. According to the Guinness World Records, she practised for a year to break this record.

Guinness World Records shared the video with a caption that read, "Fastest time to arrange a chess set: 29.85 seconds by S. Odelia Jasmine."

Watch the video here:

The record was originally made on July 20, 2021, in Puducherry. The record book wrote on its website, "The fastest time to arrange a chess set is 29.85 seconds and was achieved by S. Odelia Jasmine (India) in Puducherry, Puducherry, India, on July 20, 2021."

"S. Odelia has decided to attempt to challenge herself. Her biggest dream was to achieve a Guinness World Records record and become a GWR title holder."

The record book also mentioned the names of the previous recent record holders:



30.31 seconds by David Rush (USA) in 2021

31.55 seconds by Nakul Ramaswamy (USA) in 2019

32.42 seconds by Alva Wei (USA) in 2015

34.20 seconds by Dalibor Jablanovic (Serbia) in 2014