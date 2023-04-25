Video Game Maker EA Sports Rebrands Its Biggest Franchise FIFA

EA Sports said 700 teams and 30 leagues will still be represented in the game.

Video game publisher Electronic Arts (EA) will unveil its new football game, EA Sports FC, later this year. The BBC said that no gameplay will be available till July, but the company has already started working towards urging the 150 million fans of one of the most successful franchises in gaming history to switch. The development comes nearly a year after EA announced in May last year that it is going to stop making FIFA branded football game titles. The cost of the licence was one of the reasons why the partnership ended, as per the BBC.

The logo of the new game has been displayed on advertising boards in Premier League grounds and EA has also unveiled its FC Futures programme, which it says will support grassroot football projects across the world.

"This is the right time for us to create our own narrative and be able to craft our own future," EA Sports FC's vice-president of brand David Jackson told the BBC.

He added that more than 19,000 footballers, 700 teams and 30 leagues will still be represented in the game, despite the split from football's governing body.

FIFA, meanwhile, launched a mobile game called AI League earlier this month, as per a report in The Verge. For now, it's available in Android in open beta. The game will soon be launched on iOS too, said the outlet.

AI League is a casual football game, played with AI-controlled characters. The player is meant to give input at tactical moments.

Players act as the coach and owner of their AI teams, The Verge report said.