Video: Dead Mouse Found In Hershey's Chocolate Syrup, Company Responds

After a Mumbai-based doctor found a human finger in an ice cream cone, another similar incident has raised serious concerns about food safety and hygiene standards in India. Taking to Instagram, a family recently shared their distressing experience after they found a dead mouse in a bottle of Hershey's chocolate syrup ordered from Zepto. Prami Sridhar, who shared the video, said three members of her family consumed the contaminated syrup and one had to receive medical treatment.

The incident happened last month when the family ordered Hershey's chocolate syrup to eat with brownie cakes. However, they got suspicious when they found small strands of hair in the syrup and decided to inspect it. Upon emptying the bottle into a disposable cup, a dead mouse fell out of it. The video shows one family member even washing it under running water to confirm that it indeed is a dead mouse.

''Guys please aware of what your eating and eating. Please do check while giving to kids…..This is extremely concerning and unacceptable. We worried about the health risks and the lack of quality control. please address this issue immediately. I demand a full investigation and assurance that this will not happen again,'' Ms Sridhar wrote while sharing the video.

Responding to the video, Hershey's wrote, ''Hi there, we are very sorry to see this. Please send us the UPC and manufacturing code from the bottle to consumercare@hersheys.com with the reference number 11082163 so one of our team members can assist you!''

Meanwhile, the video left users disgusted and many demanded an investigation into the matter. One user wrote, ''The item reached to you in a seal-packed condition. The problem is with the manufacturing brand not with the delivery service app. Rather than criticizing Zepto, file a complaint in the consumer court against Hershey's.''

Another wrote, ''This is only one bottle found. Think how many people's houses might have the remaining bottles which contain the bacteria of a dead rat.''

A third said, ''Since the past few days I have just horrified seeing so many unhygienic practices that I have stopped using so many packaged products and started eating only healthy and non-packaged products I hope in future I can completely stop it.''

A fourth said, ''It's a very serious matter should be action on this company.'' A fifth added, ''How is it possible for a mouse to get inside the sealed products.''