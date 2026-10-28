Video: Beggar Offers His Meal To Monk, His Response Melts Hearts

"Humanity is the greatest religion. When a heart filled with compassion bows to help someone in need, the most beautiful side of humanity shines through. Showing respect to Thai Buddhist monks and kindness towards those in need is a true reflection of Lord Buddha's teachings. May everyone's life be filled with happiness, peace and kindness."

These were the words written by Rakesh, associated with the Bodhi Foundation, while sharing a video in which a roadside beggar is seen donating his food and money to a Buddhist monk. The video has garnered more than 36 million views online.

The 57-second video, reportedly filmed near the Mahabodhi Temple in Bihar's Gaya district, shows a group of Buddhist monks approaching with alms bowls in their hands. A beggar sitting by the roadside begins searching his pockets. Noticing him, one of the monks stops beside him. The man then takes out a few coins and places them, along with some food kept nearby, into the monk's alms bowl.

Watch the video here:

After making the donation, the man removes his cap and bows before the monk. He touches the monk's feet with both hands and then lowers his head in a gesture of respect. As he rises, the monk gives him a small bottle of water and a packet of biscuits, which he gratefully accepts. The monk then takes out another packet of biscuits from his alms bowl, hands it to the man along with a banknote, and blesses him by placing a hand on his head.

The emotional exchange appears to bring smiles to the faces of the other monks accompanying him. Several bystanders also seem delighted by the gesture. After the video was shared on Instagram, many users were moved by the act of generosity and responded with heartfelt comments.

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, "I appreciate that specially-abled man who gave whatever he had without a second thought. That's how he showed his richness." Another commented, "The richest person on Earth, maybe not by wealth but certainly by humanity." A third user wrote, "To donate, you need a big heart, even if you are poor."