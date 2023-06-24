Video: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Tries Out Indian Street Food

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese with Andrew Charlton at Little India.

The area in the Sydney suburb of Harris Park shone a little brighter than usual on June 23rd as Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese tried out Indian street food like chaat and jalebi at the Little India, as recommended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit here last month.

Mr Albanese tweeted about the experience and also shared a video of himself enjoying Indian food.

"Great Friday night in Little India, Harris Park with Andrew Charlton. We tried out Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recommendations of chaat at Chatkazz and jalebi at Jaipur Sweets a winner!," Mr Albanese tweeted.

Great Friday night in Little India, Harris Park with @Charlton_AB. We tried out Prime Minister @narendramodi's recommendations of chaat at Chatkazz and jalebi at Jaipur Sweets - a winner! pic.twitter.com/biy3Fo4aKQ — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) June 23, 2023

Harris Park, located in Parramatta, is home to a large Indian community. It is a well-known destination for Indian cuisine and several Indian-owned businesses and shops.

PM Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese last month laid the foundation stone of the 'Little India' gateway at the event at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney.

Prime Minister Modi responded to the tweet by saying, "Sounds like a memorable Friday night, imbibing the best of Indian culture and culinary diversity. A winner indeed, like the India-Australia friendship." Modi, during his visit to Australia last month, addressed a community event in Sydney.

During the address, he said: "I've heard that Chatkazz 'Chaat' and 'Jalebi' from Jaipur Sweets at Harris Park are very delicious. I want you all to take my friend Australian PM Albanese to that place."



(With inputs from agency)