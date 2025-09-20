US Woman Wins Rs 1 Crore Lottery; What She Did Next Surprised Everyone

In a heartwarming gesture, a Virginia woman has donated her entire $150,000 ((Rs 1,32,13770) Powerball prize to charity, according to WTVR-TV news.Carrie Edwards, who won the lottery on September 8, announced her decision during a Virginia Lottery event held Tuesday.

Edwards said the choice was clear from the moment she realised she had won. "As soon as that divine windfall came upon my shoulders, I knew I needed to give it all away," she shared. The donation will be split among three charitable organisations that hold personal significance to her.

One of the recipients is the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, which supports families affected by early-onset dementia, a condition that took the life of Edwards' husband last year.

The second is Shalom Farms, a nonprofit in Richmond where Edwards volunteers. The organisation works to build a more equitable food system and address food insecurity.

The third is the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, which helps military families. Edwards, who grew up in a Navy household, said she knows firsthand how impactful such support can be.

A Virginia Lottery official noted, "Very rarely do we have winners do what Carrie is doing here today."

Representatives from each organization said they weren't surprised by Edwards' selfless actions, noting her history of generosity.

"She does so much for us already that I just couldn't believe it when she said I was just so excited," PJ Lepp, a spokesperson with the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, said.

"When there's only less than 20 people working at your org, this kind of gift is huge. It means more fresh fruits and vegetables in more shoppers bags across the city," Anna Ibrahim, a Shalom Farms representative, added.

Edwards hopes her decision will inspire others to view unexpected blessings as opportunities to give back to their communities.