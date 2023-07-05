US Woman Who Was Missing For A Week Found Stuck In Mud In Park

Ms Tetewsky was found around 6 pm on Monday

A woman named Emma Tetewsky from Massachusetts disappeared late last month, she was found on Monday at a state park. She was stuck in the mud at the park, police said.

According to Stoughton police, Ms Tetewsky went missing sometime around noon on June 26 and was known to visit Pinewood Pond in Stoughton and Lake Massapoag in Sharon.

Ms Tetewsky was found around 6 pm on Monday after officers were dispatched to Borderland State Park, where hikers said they had heard a woman screaming for help in a "swamp-like area," the Easton and Stoughton police departments and the Easton Fire Department said in a joint statement.

The police said that the police couldn't get to her on foot so they called authorities for help.

The police believe that she may have been trapped in the mud for three days.

When officers reached the destination, they said they could hear her but couldn't see her. Three officers waded 50 feet from the shore, through thick brush and swamp to reach Ms Tetewsky.

"The public never gave up hope that she would be located safely," the police said on Facebook on Monday.

The officers carried Tetewsky back to land, and she received medical assistance from Easton firefighters. Easton police officers and firefighters needed to use all-terrain vehicles to reach Tetewsky because of the terrain and where she was located.

Tetewsky was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton with what are serious, but not believed to be life-threatening, injuries.

"I'd like to commend our Easton officers, who blindly jumped into the water and followed the woman's calls for help," said Chief Boone. "Their immediate action resulted in saving Emma Tetewsky. We'd also like to thank our incredible Fire Department, Borderland State Park rangers, and the hikers who heard Emma and called 911. Without this coordinated effort, this rescue would not have been successful."

"As expected, Easton Police officers rose to the occasion," said Chief Alexander. "We value our close relationship with Easton Police, which makes rescues like this possible."