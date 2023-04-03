US Woman Offers Reward Of Rs 1.64 Lakh To Find Her Missing Dog

The French Bulldog named Bowie is missing since last week. (Representational Pic)

A woman in the US is offering a reward of $2,000 to anyone who finds her missing dog, According to CBS-affiliate KIMA, the dog named Bowie went missing a week ago and still hasn't been found. Its owner Jailee Choquette has shared a post on Facebook saying she had two dogs and then when she went to bring them inside from her backyard, her gate was wide opened and they were nowhere to be found. As Ms Choquette's post gained traction, a local approached her with the whereabouts of the dog. While one of the canine was found, another one remains missing.

The person told Ms Choquette that two men and women had picked up the two dogs. Bowie is a French Bulldog, the KIMA report said.

"I've been out searching all day every day since he's been gone, and I haven't seen him. From what I've heard, he's down kind of by Spruce and Naches Ave down there. I'm sure he's got to be inside somewhere," it quoted Ms Choquette as saying on Sunday.

Bowie has a chip in its collar, but the police have not been able to pinpoint the exact location. Ms Choquette fears it has been taken for breeding purposes.

The Yakima resident told KIMA that she just wants her best friend back, so whoever returns Bowie will get the money, with no questions asked.