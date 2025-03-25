US Woman With Dementia Mauled To Death By Dogs, Daughter Faces Charges

Authorities have charged a 47-year-old Colorado woman after her mother with dementia was allegedly mauled by dogs residing in what they deemed 'unsanitary conditions.'

Jessica Hoff has been charged with criminal negligence resulting in death and 54 counts of aggravated animal cruelty, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office. Her arrest on Friday followed a February 3 call reporting an unconscious woman.

Sheriff's deputies arrested Jessica Hoff, 47, on a felony warrant in connection with the death of her 76-year-old mother, who died as a result of dog attack in February. More at https://t.co/hssaeaNYVE pic.twitter.com/PRIQccv4lE — PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) March 22, 2025

Deputies arrived to find 76-year-old LaVonne Hoff unresponsive, with multiple dogs roaming freely inside the home and two dozen more on the property. She was pronounced dead at the scene, NBC News reported.

Investigators determined that Jessica Hoff had left her mother- who required 24-hour care for dementia-alone while running errands. During that time, the dogs attacked LaVonne inside the home. An autopsy confirmed the cause of death as a dog attack.

Authorities later searched Jessica Hoff's home and a second property in Colorado City, discovering a total of 54 dogs and seven birds. Many of the animals were found in unsanitary conditions, with several dogs in poor health.

Jessica Hoff remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday. Court records do not yet list an attorney representing her, the news outlet reported.