US Woman Finds Husband's Mummified Remains In Closet Months After He Went Missing

A woman in the United States found her missing husband in the closet of their home after he had been missing for almost eight months.

According to The Independent, 53-year-old Richard Maedge disappeared last year in April after calling his wife, Jennifer Maedge, to tell her he was leaving work early. However, Ms Jennifer couldn't find or contact him after she returned to their house in Illinois, where his car was parked outside.

Police searched the home and investigated Mr Richard's disappearance but he wasn't found until December when Ms Jennifer discovered his remains in a closet in the house as she went to get some Christmas decorations.

According to FOX affiliate KTVI, Ms Jennifer found her husband's body in a storage area behind a clothes cupboard under a staircase in the home. "I decided to put the Christmas tree up, and I was looking for a tote of Christmas ornaments, and that's when I discovered him," she said. "He had committed suicide," she added.

A report from Madison County Coroner released last week confirmed Mr Richard died by suicide. No evidence of foul play was found during the autopsy, the cops said.

County's chief deputy coroner, Kelly Rogers, separately told the outlet that when the police reached Mr Jennifer's house in December, they noticed a "sewer-like smell" inside the residence, which they described as a "hoarder home". The deputy coroner added that Mr Richard's body was moved beyond decomposition and was now in a mummified state.

Mr Rogers went on say that the body might not have a strong odour, which could be why it remained missing for so long. Ms Jennifer said that the family held a funeral for her husband in January. She told the outlet that she understands why police missed Mr Richard's body. They wouldn't have known about the hidden closet and the smell also wasn't overpowering, she said.