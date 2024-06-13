US Tourist Dies, Wife Injured After Being Electrocuted In Hot Tub In Mexico

The resort did not comment on the incident.

Two American tourists visiting a resort in Mexico were electrocuted in a jacuzzi. According to ABC News, one tragically died and the other sustained injuries.

Local authorities are conducting a full investigation to determine the cause of the accident. A video recording of the event is being analyzed, which reportedly depicts bystanders helping the victims.

The Sonora Attorney General's Office confirmed the death as 43-year-old Jorge and the injured as 35-year-old Lizette. Due to privacy regulations, only first names were released.

According to ABC News, they were a couple from El Paso, Texas.

"The tragic incident unfolding Tuesday evening at the Sonoran Sea Resort near Puerto Penasco," officials said.

The Attorney General also stated that a forensic investigation will be conducted to identify the source of the electrical fault."

An Arizona woman staying at the resort, Sara Gaitan-Perez, told the Arizona Daily Star she and others tried to aid the victims, but the man didn't have a pulse when she arrived.

"We had just come from the pool, and my husband and son were in that very same (hot tub) about an hour before," she told the newspaper.

Experts say if you feel an electric current in a pool or a tub, then they should get out of the water immediately without touching any metal fixtures or ladders.

