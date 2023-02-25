US Man Visits Disneyland almost 3,000 Times, Breaks Guinness World Record

It took him 8 years, 3 months, and 13 days to make this record.

An American man has set a world record for the most consecutive visits to Disneyland. Jeff Reitz, a California native and Disney enthusiast, holds the Guinness World Record for the longest continuous sequence of trips to Disneyland in Anaheim.

For 2,995 continuous days, Mr. Reitz visited the "Happiest Place on Earth."

According to the Guinness World Record, the most consecutive visits to Disneyland are 2,995, which were achieved by Jeff Reitz (USA) as of March 13, 2020. Jeff is an Air Force veteran who has an annual pass to Disneyland.

"Mr. Jeff started visiting the parks in California, where he lives, on January 1, 2012, during a period of unemployment, as he thought it was an uplifting thing to do at that time. Many years later, he still has fun visiting the parks daily, but now goes at night to adapt to his daily work," the GWR wrote.

Mr. Jeff was overjoyed to learn of his achievement and shared it with his followers on Instagram, writing, "Last week I was contacted by @GuinnessWorldRecords, and today they posted the story on their website that my @Disney366_ adventures have earned my place in the records. It was actually added in as a consultancy record, so you do officially hold the Guinness World Record." I have OFFICIALLY been named a #GuinnessWorldRecords #RecordHolder for "The Most Consecutive Visits to Disneyland."

“It got to be where my schedule was pretty constant so it depended more on others wanting to come join the fun,” said Jeff.

The 50-year-old from Huntington Beach, California, who first gained attention in 2017 after amassing 2,000 consecutive visits, according to the New York Post, said he began the journey on New Year's Day in 2012 with an ex-girlfriend when they both thought it would be fun to visit the theme park every day during the leap year while they were both unemployed.