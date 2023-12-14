US Comedian Slammed For Telling 6-Year-Old His Mother Buys Presents With OnlyFans, Deletes Video

American comedian and actor Matthew Rife has been slammed by a woman for engaging in a fight with her six-year-old son online. In a video posted on TikTok, Bunny Hedaya said Mr Rife made insensitive comment towards her son, Huffington Post said in a report. The issue arose after the comedian responded to a video of the boy who reacted to a part of Mr Rife's new Netflix stand-up 'Natural Selection'. In the clip, he poked fun at women who are interested in astrology.

"I am so tired of you ladies blaming your poor decision-making skills on planets that don't even know you... Your future is determined by your own thoughts, opinions and actions. You are in complete control of how your future turns out," the 28-year-old said.

"It has nothing to do with the stars, man. Just because Jupiter has a ring, and you don't, doesn't mean that's what you're supposed to look up to for this magical advice," he added.

Ms Hedaya's son reacted to the comedian's video saying, "Actually, it's Saturn that has the rings. It has more visible rings also."

The boy added, "And, you are mean to girls" - a reference to Mr Rife's joke about victims of domestic violence he made earlier in the same special.

"Jupiter also has a ring. OH!... and Santa Claus isn't real. Your mom buys you presents with the money she makes on OnlyFans. Good luck," Mr Rife replied to Ms Hedaya's son on Instagram but later deleted the video.

Ms Hedaya said in her TikTok video that her son's response was meant to light-hearted and Mr Rife was never tagged in the video.

"Matt Rife has decided to start beef with my 6-year-old child online," she said in the clip that has already been viewed more than 9 million times, said the Huffington Post report.

Her video received a lot of responses from TikTok users.

"Matt rife being comedian who can't take a joke is the funniest thing about him," Huffington Post quoted one person as saying.

"I thought Matt Rife couldn't go any lower," said another.